Kodi Kathi Srinu launches indefinite strike in prison

Visakhapatnam: Kodi Kathi Srinu, who reportedly attacked YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Visakhapatnam Airport, launched a hunger strike in Visakhapatnam Central Prison.

Visakha District Dalit Unity Forum (VDDUF) representatives met Srinu at the Central Prison and extended their support to his strike.

According to them, the hunger strike was initiated as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was not attending the court hearings. Despite trying to meet the CM, they could not succeed in it. They said that Srinu was keen on continuing his strike until Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the court.

“Despite the jail officials granting permission for Srinu to continue his fast, he will go ahead with the indefinite strike in a peaceful manner,” said Boosi Venkata Rao, VDDUF’s convener, appealing to the government not to interrupt the strike and grant him permission as it is his democratic right to carry out the protest.

Holding placards, the VDDUF members staged a protest near the prison. Representatives SR Vemana, Sodadasi Sudhakar, Kola Haribabu, B Bhaskara Rao, K Venkata Ramana, M Mahesh and B Samuel interacted with Srinu. Supporting his indefinite hunger strike, his mother Janapalli Savitri too launched the hunger strike on Thursday from Vijayawada. It may be recalled that Janapalli Srinivas alias Kodi Kathi Srinu allegedly attacked Jagan Mohan Reddy with a knife five years back at Visakhapatnam Airport and injured his shoulder. Extending support to Srinu, his family members too took up an indefinite hunger strike from their residence and demanded that Srinu should get bail in

the case.