Kodumur: Murder accused found dead in Handri river

Kodumur (Kurnool): A 56-year-old man's body was found under suspicious circumstances near Handri River after he was brutally killed on Sunday at Kodumur. The deceased has been identified as Boya Yella Pullaiah, a resident of Dinnedevarapadu village under Kurnool taluka police station limits.

Speaking to media, Kodumur Circle Inspector Vallala Sreedhar said that the deceased Yerra Pullaiah was an accused in his wife Maddamma's murder case that took place on April 4. He was recently released from jail on August 11 and came to one of his daughter Uma Devi's residence at Kodumur. On Sunday his son Boya Bhramaiah, on learning about father staying in his sister's house, came to Kodumur.

After a while of spending time with the family members, he took his father with him on a motorbike to Dinnadevara Padu. Later the news of Pullaiah murder spread like wildfire in the town. The family members rushed to the spot and were shocked to see Pullaiah was lying in a pool of blood with slit of his throat. Based on the information, police rushed to the spot and shifted his body to government hospital for postmortem. A case under relevant sections has been filed and took up investigation. The CI said the family members are expressing doubts on the deceased son Bhramaiah as he was absconding after the incident. It is learnt that Bhramaiah would have taken revenge on his mother's murder. Yella Pullaiah was survived with six children, five daughters and a son.