Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam performed

Tirupati: The Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was performed traditionally on Tuesday at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanoor, in view of the Ratha Saptami festival on January 25.

The traditional temple cleansing fete was conducted from 6:30 AM to 9AM. During this ritual, the temple premises, walls, ceiling, puja articles, and all other items were purified with water and "Parimalam'' was smeared all over.

On thes occasion, devotees Srinivasulu Reddy from Hyderabad (4 curtains), Swarnakumar Reddy (7 curtains), and Srinivas from Chennai (1 curtain), a total of 12 curtains were donated to the temple.

The temple Deputy EO Harindranath, Temple priest Babu Swamy, AEO Devarajulu, VGO Giridhar, AVSO Radhakrishna and others were present.