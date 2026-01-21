  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam performed

  • Created On:  21 Jan 2026 8:05 AM IST
Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam performed
X

Tirupati: The Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was performed traditionally on Tuesday at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanoor, in view of the Ratha Saptami festival on January 25.

The traditional temple cleansing fete was conducted from 6:30 AM to 9AM. During this ritual, the temple premises, walls, ceiling, puja articles, and all other items were purified with water and "Parimalam'' was smeared all over.

On thes occasion, devotees Srinivasulu Reddy from Hyderabad (4 curtains), Swarnakumar Reddy (7 curtains), and Srinivas from Chennai (1 curtain), a total of 12 curtains were donated to the temple.

The temple Deputy EO Harindranath, Temple priest Babu Swamy, AEO Devarajulu, VGO Giridhar, AVSO Radhakrishna and others were present.

Tags

Koil Alwar TirumanjanamSri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple TiruchanoorRatha Saptami festivaltraditional temple purification ritualdevotees curtain donation
Next Story

    Trending News

    More

    Latest News

    More

    MLA flags traffic bottlenecks and seeks service road

    MLA flags traffic bottlenecks and seeks service road

    National News

    More
    Share it
    X