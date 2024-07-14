Know your MLA: Kolla bounces back to regain family legacy

Vizianagaram : The Kolla family’s long history in politics has seen its share of triumphs and setbacks. Once again, they have reclaimed their position of power with the win of Kolla Lalitha Kumari from S Kota constituency in the recent elections. Kolla Appala Naidu, an influential figure from the family, served as an MLA from the Uttarapalli Assembly constituency. He won five consecutive terms in 1983, 1985, 1989, 1994 and 1999 and held the position of minister for endowments in N Chandrababu Naidu’s Cabinet. However, the Uttarapalli constituency was dissolved during the delimitation of in 2009.

Following in his footsteps, Appala Naidu’s granddaughter, Lalitha Kumari, emerged as a prominent leader. She won as MLA from the S Kota constituency in both 2009 and 2014. Her simplicity, cordial relations with locals and hospitality endeared her to the public, earning their trust and votes.

Despite her loss in the 2019 elections to K Srinivasa Rao of the YSRCP, she remained actively engaged with her community. Over the past five years, she has been a vocal opponent of anti-people policies implemented by YSRCP leaders, convincing the people that the TDP was the only hope for state’s future.

Her dedication to her constituency and her strong network of contacts played a crucial role in her political comeback. Known for attending every family event in the region and her willingness to address public grievances, she built a strong rapport with the electorate. In contrast, the public grew disillusioned with the YSRCP MLA K Srinivasa Rao’s behaviour.

In a significant victory, Lalitha Kumari made a comeback as MLA this time around with a majority of 39,000 votes, bringing the S Kota constituency back into the hands of the Kolla family.