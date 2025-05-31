Kollu Ravindra calls for mining sector’s overhaul

Vijayawada: Minister for Mines, Geology, and Excise, Kollu Ravindra, asserted on Friday that the mining sector holds the key to transforming the future of both the State and the nation. Speaking at the “Unearthing Mineral Potential of AP: Exploration to Auction - A Strategic Vision” summit held here, Minister Ravindra emphasised the need for a re-envisioned mining sector to contribute significantly to India’s economic and industrial advancement.

Since 2015, approximately 29 major mineral auctions have been conducted, with four more taking place in the current fiscal year. Preparations are underway to auction another 70 major minerals. The Minister announced that Andhra Pradesh has achieved an ‘A’ category ranking in the SMRI (State Mining Readiness Index) set by the Union Ministry of Mines, competing successfully with States like Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

He highlighted that revenue is already being generated through the auction of four major minerals. With a long coastline, the State possesses valuable offshore minerals, and he stressed the importance of establishing value-added industries to create employment opportunities. Minister Ravindra sincerely appealed to industrialists, along with Central and State governments, to collaborate in harnessing the mineral wealth.

The event was attended by Mines Secretary Praveen Kumar, Geological Survey of India Director Satyanarayana Mahapatro, MECL Director Pankaj Pandey, IBM Comptroller of Mines Shailendra Kumar, and Ragupathi Peddireddy, among other officials.