Kollu Ravindra meets Union Minister Kishan Reddy, seeks Strengthening of AP Mining Sector

Andhra Pradesh State Minister for Mines, Underground Resources, and Excise Kollu Ravindra met Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy and made proposals to bolster the mining sector in Andhra Pradesh. The discussions centered around enhancing infrastructure and investment in the state’s mining industry.

Minister Ravindra emphasized the urgent need for establishing regional offices of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) in Andhra Pradesh. This initiative aims to improve oversight and support for mining activities in the region.

Additionally, Ravindra called for the creation of a specialized mining institute within the state. This institution would focus on fortifying the capabilities of the local workforce in the mining sector. He also proposed the introduction of specialized courses in Mining and Mineral Processing at prominent educational institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) situated in Andhra Pradesh.

Another key proposal was the establishment of a separate Granite Promotion Board to support and promote the granite industry, which is vital for the state’s economy. The minister urged immediate action to facilitate the allocation of captive iron ore and coal mines to Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), enhancing the availability of essential resources for the steel industry.

Minister Ravindra also highlighted the importance of attracting investments in critical mineral processing sectors within Andhra Pradesh. To further strengthen participation in mineral resource auctions, he proposed the formation of a dedicated corporation focused on offshore mining opportunities.