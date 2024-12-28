Live
Kolusu Parthasarathy Lauds Nitish Kumar Reddy
In a remarkable display of skill and composure, Nitish Kumar Reddy from Visakhapatnam has been commended for his exceptional performance against the Australian bowlers, leading Team India to avoid follow on.
Facing a challenging situation, Reddy stepped up to the plate with confidence, notching up a crucial century when the team required it the most. Despite the Indian side being on the brink of following on, he maintained his resolve and delivered a stellar innings, contributing significantly to the team's success.
Kolusu Parthasarathy, Minister of Housing and Information & Public Relations, expressed high hopes for Reddy's future contributions, stating, "I wish that he will bring more good performances to the Indian team in the future." Reddy’s memorable innings has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on the cricketing community and fans alike.