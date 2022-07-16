Konaseema: 51 villages submerged; pleas for help rend air

Amalapuram (Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema District): As many as 51 villages in 18 mandals in Konaseema faced the brunt of Godavari floods.

Electric poles collapsed in island villages and the power supply has been disrupted. Almost all the flood-affected villages are being deprived of power supply and there is utter darkness in the night time. The affected people are facing mosquito menace and the threat of the snakes.

It is learnt that horticulture and agriculture crops spread over 800 hectares were inundated. Consequently, the farmers are highly worried and tension–ridden.

The State government appointed Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) vice-chairman and MD D Muralidhar Reddy as special officer in Konaseema district to monitor the flood situation. Muralidhar Reddy inspected flood-hit areas and Annapalli aqueduct project along with Transport Minister Pinipe Viswaroop in Konaseema on Saturday.

He said that river banks should be improved in order to contain the floods and prevent loss to the human beings. He also stated that there was no authentic ownership of the lands in lanka villages and residents stay is transitory.

Reddy asked the irrigation officials to be vigilant throughout to take up immediate measures in case of any emergency. He directed the officials to raise the river bunds at identified vulnerable places. He also suggested to make arrangements to provide medical facilities immediately after the floods recede in the district. He also advised them to keep ready anti-venom vials in order to save those who are bitten by snakes.

Agriculture Department joint director Y Ananda Kumari told The Hans India that 2,000 quintals of seeds were required for damaged paddy nurseries in the district.

District Revenue Officer (DRO) Ch Sathibabu told The Hans India that 59 villages of 18 mandals were affected by floods in the district. He said that if the water level rises further some more villages are likely to be submerged in the floods. A sum of Rs 2,000 per family would be provided to those shifted to the relief centres as per the directions of the Chief Minister. The amount would be paid once the floods recede.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla advised the Fisheries Department officials to keep boats ready. He said that essential commodities like rice and dal were supplied to the flood victims. He said no deaths were reported in the district so far.