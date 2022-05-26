Konaseema riots plotted by YSRCP, alleges JSP

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Jana Sena Party district president Kandula Durgesh alleged that the Konaseema riots were purely the creation of the ruling YSRCP. 'The ruling party has created and executed the screenplay for the riots for its political self-interest. It was a shameless act to blame the Jana Sena,' he said.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, he criticised that YSRCP has no moral right to use the word social justice.

He advised the ruling party to make the trip as 'social injustice bheri' rather than 'social justice bheri'.

Durgesh questioned whether there was a single day in the State where Sections 30 and 144 were not in force after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power.

Despite earlier reports that riots were imminent, why the Minister and MLAs' residences were not protected and why the fire engines did not come after the houses were set on fire, he questioned.

Durgesh said that the ruling party leaders had created riots in Konaseema to divert public attention from the misdeeds of their MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar, who brutally murdered a Dalit driver.

He lamented that Jagan government had done nothing for the BCs and SCs in the past three years and had not given them funds even though some of them had been given corporation posts as a precautionary measure.

Durgesh warned that if Jana Sena activists were illegally arrested in the name of the Konaseema riots, there would be a severe movement. Durgesh said the YSRCP was spreading false propaganda about the Konaseema riots with a conspiracy to alienate Dalits from JSP. He demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

Jana Sena leaders P Nanaji, S Rajababu, P Balakrishna, Y Srinivas, M Gurudutt Prasad, Atti Satyanarayana and Priya Soujanya were present at the press meet.