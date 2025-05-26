Konda memorial football tourney from today

Vijayawada: The fourth Konda memorial football tournament will be held at Kennedy High School grounds, Nunna on May 26 and 27. The NTR district football association is hosting the tourney for under-13 and under 15/7 A side boys.

The organisers said winners and runners will get prizes and lunch will be provided.

Y Seshagiri Rao, president of NTR district football association and B Chakravarthy, secretary said the players can contact the organisers on mobile Nos 9441280384 and 7780771658 for registration of names to participate in the tournament.

Seshagiri Rao said selection trials will be held for under 12-13 and under 14-15 teams at Kennedy High School, Nunna. He said the interested players can participate in the selections.

They have to bring a birth certificate and Aadhar card. The selected players will represent NTR district and will participate in the Zonal Football tournament.