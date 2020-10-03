Korukonda: BPSA launches post card campaign

Korukonda: Budget Private Schools Association (BPSA) began sending post cards to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at Lakshmi Nrusimha Swamy temple here on Friday.

The association demanded that the government continue the recognition of the schools continuously for 10 years, reduce officials' pressure on the schools, sanction of financial assistance to the teachers andprovide loans to school managements.

The teachers suffered a lot due to corona for six months and are facing financial crunch, the association added. Association Korukonda mandal convenors Garaga Lakshmi Padvathi, Srimannarayana, Sitanagaram mandal convenors Mangaraju and Suresh and Rajanagaram mandal convenors Nageaswara Rao and Prasad and others were present.