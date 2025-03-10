Kotamreddy lays foundation for projects worth Rs 191 cr

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who has set a record by securing hattrick victory by winning three times, i.e., in 2014, 2019 and 2024 from rural constituency, which is first of its kind in Nellore district history, now created sensation by laying foundation stones for 105 developmental activities worth Rs 191 crore at the same time in his constituency. This was never witnessed earlier.

Kotamreddy achieved this mammoth goal by involving local leaders from TDP, BJP and JSP.

He laid foundation to most of these works on Sunday, while his brother and TDP rural constituency in-charge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, and former Nellore Mayor N Bhanusree laid the remaining works. These works include mini bypass road, 2 flyover bridges, drainage canals, CC roads. Later speaking to reporters, MLA Kotamreddy said that they are aiming to complete all these works (105) by May 20 and dedicate to people. It was also proposed to lay foundation stone for other works worth Rs 40 crore in the coming week. The MLA thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for their initiative in sanctioning works for Nellore rural constituency in a big way.

Meanwhile, Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh on Sunday congratulated Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy for taking up such a remarkable project.