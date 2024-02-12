Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy urges people the support TDP in next elections

In a recent programme, Rural MLA Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy urged the public to support the Telugu Desam Party in the upcoming elections. He encouraged them to vote for the party's bicycle symbol and bless Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister.

Several TDP leaders, including State Secretary Doddapaneni Raja Naidu and Cluster Incharge Jaladanki Sudhakar, were present at the event.

Jana Sena Party leaders Dot Bhimaiah, Adiseshaiah, Moulali, Sheikh Jilani, Sheikh Munir, Geetakrishna, Patan Zaheer, and Poluru Sudhakar, among others, also attended.

The participation of individuals such as Siva Sai, Naveen Reddy, Sheikh Aziz, Narayana Yadav, Ramesh Yadav, Nagendra Reddy, S. Ravikumar, Rekha, Syed Bhai, Khader Mastan, Sudhir, Kant Reddy, Sheikh Jameer, Sheikh Khaleem, Sheikh Jameel, Patan Sajith, Aslam Bhai, Vangapati Venkata Ramana, Brahmadevi Rajesh, Duvvuru Sunil, Rangineni Pradeep Naidu, Sheikh Shahul, Vinukonda Surendra, and others made the event more inclusive.















