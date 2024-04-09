Kottu Satyanarayana accuses NDA alliance in AP of hindering development of Tadepalligudem

Bolishetti Srinivas, the current Janasena candidate in Tadepalligudem, has come under fire for allegedly preventing former BJP leader Pyidikondala Manikyala Rao from carrying out development work in the constituency. Deputy Chief Minister and YSRCP MLA candidate Kottu Satyanarayana directly questioned the alliance leaders, denying any cooperation with Bolishetti in hindering development efforts.

Kottu Satyanarayana made these comments after meeting with the family of former Minister Pyidikondala Manikyala Rao on Monday. Tadepalligudem seat was given to BJP in 2014 as part of the TDP-BJP alliance, and Manikyala Rao served as a minister in the state cabinet during that time. The political dynamics of the era were highlighted, with TDP MPs serving as ministers in the NDA alliance at the Centre, while BJP MLAs held ministerial positions in the TDP-BJP coalition government in Andhra Pradesh.

It was alleged that Bolishetti Srinivas, who was the municipal chairman from TDP at the time, conspired with others to block Minister Manikyala Rao at every turn and prevent him from carrying out development projects in the constituency. Minister Kottu specifically mentioned that Bolishetti prevented the establishment of a centrally air-conditioned farmer's bazaar in Gollagudem Center, causing the project to move to Haryana instead.

Minister Manikyala Rao's efforts in securing funds for various development projects in the area were commended, while Bolishetti was criticized for obstructing progress. The leaders of the alliance were urged to consider their stance on supporting Bolishetti, who has allegedly hindered development and caused strife in the constituency.

Overall, the article highlights the tensions and conflicts within the political landscape of Tadepalligudem, with a focus on the development projects and the alleged interference by Bolishetti Srinivas.