Krishna Delta farmers to receive water from today

Vijayawada: In a happy development for the farmers of Krishna Delta, water for irrigation purposes will be released from Wednesday. Initially, around 1,000 cusecs of water will be released into the Krishna Eastern main canal from Eastern Regulator for early Kharif operations.

This decision was passed unanimously at the 38th Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB) meeting of the Krishna district and 2nd meeting of NTR district respectively chaired by Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu and NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao, which were jointly held at the Farmers’ Training Centre on the premises of Water Resources department compound here on Tuesday.

It may be noted here that last year water was released on June 10. In the last 10 years, water was released between June 17 and August 5. There is an extent of 5,30,498 acres under the Krishna eastern delta, while it is 5,53,896 acres under Krishna western delta. The water was received from Nagarjuna Sagar Project and Pulichintala Project.

Addressing the IAB meeting, Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said that water will be released into the canals after performing a special puja at 9 am on Wednesday. Compared to the previous year, water is being released three days in advance, he added.

He said estimations were completed to build two barrages across River Krishna at Chowdavaram and Bandikolla Lanka to store additional water and prevent wastage of water during rainy season. Also, another barrage would be constructed at Damuluru upstream of Prakasam Barrage, he said. After getting administrative approvals from the government, tenders will be called, Minister Ramesh informed.

Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Mission Vice-Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy, MLC M Arun Kumar, Pamarru MLA Kaile Anil Kumar, Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh, Pulichintala Project SE Sri Ramakrishna, MLC M Arun Kumar and others were present.