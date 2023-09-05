Krishna district man and Taiwan girl gets married in Telugu tradition

A young man from Challapally village in Avanigdda of Krishna district and a girl from Taiwan got married for love setting an example that love has no boundaries.

Sai Dinakar, son of Challapally-based medical shop manager Vemuri Kishore, is working as a software engineer in Hsinchu City in Taiwan. It was there that he fell in love with Yuting Liu, a physiotherapist. The groom's father Kishore and the bride's father Yisheng Liu agreed to their marriage.

Therefore, on the second day of this month, the wedding of Sai Dinakar and Yuting Liu was held in Telugu tradition in Dwaraka Tirumala. A reception was held at Devarakota, Ghantasala Mandal on Monday.

For this ceremony, the bride Yuting Liu's family members and relatives from Taiwan were all impressive over the way the marriage was held. As per the Telugu tradition, the bride and groom dressed up in Indian attire.