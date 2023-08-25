  • Menu
Krishna express train averts danger with passengers and loco pilot vigilance at Venkatagiri

A major accident was averted to Tirupati-Adilabad Krishna Express (17405) on Friday after the passengers noticed the smoke emanating from the AC Coach...

A major accident was averted to Tirupati-Adilabad Krishna Express (17405) on Friday after the passengers noticed the smoke emanating from the AC Coach nad pulled the chain to stop the trains near Venkatagiri railway station

The Assistant Loco Pilot and staff of Railway came to the AC coach and inspected it. They said that the smoke came out when the brakes were applied.

The train stopped for about 20 minutes due to this incident. After the repairs were carried out, the Krishna Express left as usual. The accident was avoided by the passengers who noticed the danger at the right time and pulled the chain.

X