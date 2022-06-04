Krishna ranks first in MNREGS works

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha said that the district ranks first in the State in implementation of MGNREGA works and providing livelihood to the workers. He said that so far about 28 lakh working days were provided this year and efforts are on to pay an amount of Rs 250 wage per day to the workers.

Basha inspected the de-siltation works in a tank at Chittipalem Village of Machilipatnam mandal on Friday.

During his visit, Ranjit Basha said the district administration would ensure another two months of work to the labourers and would provide work in rainy season too later. He verified the attendance registers and enquired how many workers attend the work daily.

Later, the Collector interacted with the workers and enquired about their problems. He also enquired the availability of sufficient drinking water and butter

milk etc.

The Collector after visiting the tank, inspected Mekavanipalem Housing Layouts and interacted with the housing beneficiaries. On the occasion he ordered officials to develop the layout as model layout and provide all basic amenities to the beneficiaries. He further instructed that drinking water facility should be provided to all layouts in the district without any delay. The beneficiaries informed that they had received Rs 50,000 for construction of houses.

DWMA Project Director GV Surya Narayana, RDO I Kishore, Housing project director K Ramachandran, Local MRO Sunil Babu and others attended.