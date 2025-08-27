Krishna waters reach Kuppam, CM to perform Jalaharati on Aug 30

Kuppam (Chittoor district): A long-cherished dream of the people of Kuppam has turned into reality, with Krishna river waters reaching the Paramasamudram tank through the Handri-Neeva project. The long-pending Kuppam branch canal, part of the lift irrigation scheme, has now been completed, bringing relief to farmers and residents of the region.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to perform jalaharati at Paramasamudram tank on August 30, marking the historic occasion. Locals have been offering special pujas and harathi as the water made its way through villages, symbolising the fulfilment of a decades-long aspiration. A pylon is also being constructed at the tank site, which will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

The Kuppam canal, stretching 143 km from the Punganur branch canal to Paramasamudram, has been built at a cost of Rs 697 crore. It includes three lifts at Sankarayalapeta, Krishnapuram and Arinepalli, along with 30 culvert bridges. The canal is expected to provide irrigation to 6,300 acres in Kuppam and Palamaner constituencies, while also supplying drinking water to nearly two lakh residents across eight mandals. The origins of the project date back to 1987, when then Chief Minister NT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi lift irrigation scheme. His vision was to link the Handri river in Kurnool with the Neeva in Chittoor, ensuring drinking water and irrigation to the upland regions of Rayalaseema. Later, in 2007, then CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy approved the detailed project report to extend the Punganur branch canal towards Kuppam, giving the project fresh momentum.

However, progress was far from smooth. After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu revived the project during his 2015-16 tenure, sanctioning Rs 468 crore for works under Government Order No 413. By 2019, nearly 80 percent of the work had been completed.

But with the change of government, progress slowed. The YSRCP government under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced completion plans and even released water at Gundusettipalli in February 2024. The move, however, faced criticism from the Telugu Desam Party, which pointed out that crucial canal lining and expansion works were still pending.

Following his return to power in 2024, Naidu placed the project on fast track. During his first visit to Kuppam as Chief Minister, he directed irrigation officials to complete the pending works without delay. By December, the government completed 131 km of the canal and sanctioned nearly Rs 200 crore for lining works, which have now been executed on a war footing.

The Handri-Neeva canal itself originates at Malyala in Kurnool, passes through Jeedipalli reservoir in Anantapur, travels 554 km before reaching Adavi Palli reservoir in Chittoor district, from where the Punganur branch canal begins.

At its 207 km point, the Kuppam canal takes off, finally culminating at Paramasamudram. Officials have said that in the next phase, about 110 village tanks in the constituency will also be filled with Krishna waters, bringing long-awaited relief to drought-prone areas.