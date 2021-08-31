Krishnashtami celebrated with gaiety in Kurnool

Kurnool : Krishnashtami was celebrated on a grand note at Gayathri Goshala located on the outskirts of Kurnool town on Monday. Young industrialist and Chairman of TGV organisations T G Bharat participated as a chief guest and graced the occasion.

A series of events have been organised on the occasion. Of them, the one was breaking the pot with a stick that was tied atop with eyes blindfold. Bharat, after several attempts, broke the pot. Later several others participated in the pot breaking.

Prior to the events, the organisers of Gayathri Go Seva Samithi and Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams have jointly organised Vishnusahasra Namam, Lalithasahasra Namam, Annamacharya Kirthnas, Archana, Abhishekham and Go Tulabaram. The pot breaking was organised by the Yoga guru V Pullaiah.

On the auspicious occasion, the family members of Baisani Balakrishna presented silver crown to God Krishna. Several devotees have enthusiastically participated in the colourful event.

Goshala chairman T S Vijay Kumar, president Jagadeesh Gupta, general secretary Illuri Lakshmaiah, secretary Illuri Rajya Lakshmi and others participated.