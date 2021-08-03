KRMB, GRMB coordination committee meeting ends, AP ENC raises objections on Gazette notification

The coordinating committee of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) met at Jala Soudha in the city. The boards asked Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to give the details of the projects, according to a gazette issued by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti on river water in the Telugu states.



AP Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) Narayana Reddy said that there were objections to the projects included in the Gazette notification and they were being brought to the attention of the Centre. He said details of the projects with objections could not be given. However, the boards suggested to give details and take objections to the centre's attention.

AP ENC replied that they would abide by their government's decision on this. Meanwhile, the Boards said coordination committee meetings will be held frequently. GRMB clarified that the board will hold a full meeting in the second week of August. After the meeting, AP ENC Narayana Reddy told the media that more information was sought on some aspects of the gazette notification.

Earlier, the Godavari River Management Board Coordinating Committee met. The meeting discussed the implementation of the Gazette Notification issued by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. The meeting was attended by Board Member Secretary BP Pandey, Board Members, Union Water Resources Department Representative, AP ENC Narayana Reddy, Satish, AP TRANSCO, and GENCO MDs. However, Telangana members did not attend the meeting.