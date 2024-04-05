Kruparani mulls future course

Srikakulam: Former Union minister Dr Killi Kruparani is searching for better option after resigning from the YSRCP. According to sources in both Congress and TDP, Kruparani was keeping in touch with district and state level leaders of both the parties to find good position and may take a decision soon.

Before 2019 elections, she joined YSRCP leaving Congress expecting a good position but the party ignored her after coming to power.

She has been inactive in the party in view of differences with the YSRCP Srikakulam MP candidate Perada Tilak and Tekkali Assembly seaet candidate Duvvada Srinivas. She is reportedly in touch with TDP state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Srikakulam MP Rammohan Naidu as well as Congress senior leaders Boddepalli Satyavathi and others.