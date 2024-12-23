‘Ksheera Sagara Madhanam’ enthrals audience

Vijayawada : cultural programme organised by Siddhartha Kala Peetham on Saturday evening at Siddhartha Auditorium showcased the mythological dance ballet ‘Ksheera Sagara Madhanam,’ choreographed by Chavali Balatripura Sundari.

Balatripura Sundari, daughter of the legendary ‘Padma Vibhushan’ Dr Vempati Chinna Satyam has carried forward her father’s legacy through her Hyderabad-based dance school, Abhinayavani Nrityaniketan, founded in 2009. Trained under her father, she has participated in numerous dance ballets and performances.

The ballet depicted the mythological tale of the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan) by the Devas and Danavas to obtain ‘Amrutam. The performances of Lakshmi and Mohini stood out for their grace and were highly appreciated by the audience.

The ballet was penned by Devulapalli Krishna Sastry, with music composed by Dr Balantrapu Rajanikanta Rao and originally choreographed by Dr Vempati Chinna Satyam.

The programme was enriched by the exceptional nattuvangam of Chavali Balatripura Sundari, complemented by the vocal talents of DNB Sastry and Darbha Mruduravali. Instru-mental accompaniment was provided by a skilled team like K Rajagopalachari (Mridangam), Balasubramaniam (Violin), VBS Murali (Flute), Sasidhar (Veena).

In recognition of her contributions, Chavali Balatripura Sundari was honoured by Paladugu Lakshman Rao, President, and Nimmagadda Lalita Prasad, Secretary of Siddhartha Academy.