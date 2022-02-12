Kuchipudi dance brought laurels to Krishna, AP

Vijayawada: Krishna district SP Siddharth Kaushal said Kuchipudi is well known form of dance in the world and rich heritage of India. Originated in the small village, the dance form had brought laurels to the district and the state. He said the new Formation sign of Krishna police has two Kuchipudi dancers in the Nataraja pose.

Bhagavatulu of Kuchipudi on Saturday felicitated the SP for taking initiative to inscribe the Kuchipdu dance in Police Formation symbol. To mark the Siddhendra Yogi Natyotsavalu at Kuchipudi Natya Kshetram in Kuchipudi on Saturday, the organisers felicitated the SP.

Addressing the gathering, the SP said the New Formation sign of Krishna police consists of Lion Capital above the silhouette of two Kuchipudi dancers in the Nataraja pose.

He said the New Formation is surrounded by the two olive branches and floating above ribbon with inscription of the dictum, strength, service and sacrifice. The Nataraja pose in the Kuchipudi dance tradition is a symbol of power and cosmic force. The inscription of the Kuchipudi silhouette within the Lion Capital represents an amalgamation of two ancient symbols which together signify civilisational and constitutional values, he added.

The olive branches have for long represented peace and prosperity, which in any modern society is underwritten by the police. Kuchipudi dancers performed dances to mark the Siddhendra Yogi Natyotsavams.