Kuchipudi performances impress audience

Vijayawada: The 45th annual celebrations of Vedantam Kuchipudi Arts Academy were held on Wednesday evening at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College.

The disciples of Vedantam Parthasarathi presented an impressive lineup of Kuchipudi dance items including Vinayaka Stuti, Tarangam, and Tillana. Their performance was graceful and well-received by the audience. The effective Nattuvangam by Vedantam Parthasarathi added richness and depth to the programme.

Vocal support was provided by Vedantam Durga Bhavani, P Santhi, and Mallela Swarnagowri, while instrumental accompaniment was rendered by Vedantam Ramakrishna (Mridangam), Panyam Dakshninamurthy (Violin), S Kumar (Flute), and S Gayatri (Veena).

On the occasion, noted singer Kumara Suryanarayana and seasoned violin artiste Panyam Dakshninamurthy were felicitated by the organisers. Chief guest Golla Narayana Rao praised Kuchipudi as one of the most popular classical dance forms in the world.

He stated that several legendary gurus have been promoting this great art form and appreciated the dedicated service being rendered by Vedantam Radheshyam, Vedantam Parthasarathi, Vedantam Panduranga Sarma, and Vedantam Ramalinga Sastry in promoting and propagating Kuchipudi dance.