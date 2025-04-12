Kumki elephants to soon arrive in Manyam dist

Parvathipuram: Afrer so many hiccups, the State government has decided to end the elephant menace from Parvathipuram agency.

On Friday, Minister for Tribal Welfare G Sandhya Rani said that elephants would be shifted soon from its present habitats. There was huge loss for crops due to the wild elephants and the situation was taken to the notice of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan who is also looking after the forest department, she said. Kumki elephants would be coming to drive away the wild elephants into the forest, she added.

The Minister inaugurated two roads in remote villages of Kurupam mandal. A road connecting G Sivada to Ramuduguda was laid with a cost of Rs 90 lakh and another road from Ramuduguda to Kidavai at a cost of Rs 2 crores.

The roads were constructed under material component of NREGS. The Minister said that about Rs 99 crore was sanctioned for laying 72 roads. There are 195 unconnected villages in Kurupam mandal and connectivity would be provided in a phased wise manner, she said. Rs.156 crores were sanctioned for hostel maintenance and infrastructure in the state, she said.

Minister informed that Ammaku Vandanam would be implemented from June 1 and Sukheebhava from end of the May. TRICOR loans would be provided to the tribal youth for self-employment and training for BCs would be arranged, she said.

Steps would be taken to improve Thotapalli canal to cater to the needs of Palakonda and Kurupam constituencies, she said.

Purnapadu - Labesu bridge works will be finished soon, she said. She appealed to the people to demand the sarpanch for the development of gram panchayat. P4 was being implemented for upliftment of the poor in the state and one crore women sofar taken free gas cylinders under Deepam 2.0, she informed. About 950 Anganwadi vacant posts would be filled in the state purely on merit, she stated.

Government whip and Kurupam MLA T.Jagadeeswari, GCC Chairman Kidari Sravan Kumar, Palakonda MLA Nimmaka Jayakrishna, Palakonda Sub Collector C Yaswant Kumar Reddy, officials and non-officials attended.