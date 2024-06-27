Kuppam: ‘Simple Government, Effective Governance’

Kuppam : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised his policy of ‘Simple Government and Effective Governance,’ urging officials to adapt to both physical and virtual work systems.

During a review meeting with district and constituency officials on his second day tour in Kuppam on Wednesday, Naidu outlined a significant shift from the previous administration’s approach.

Naidu announced that there would be no more large public meetings with forced mobilisation, large convoys, or loud sirens. Ministers have been instructed not to hold meetings after 6 pm and officials were directed to respond swiftly and implement programmes effectively. He gave them direction for chalking out and implementing future plans.

Setting his development agenda, Naidu announced plans to eradicate poverty from the Kuppam constituency and the first step towards a poverty-free society will be laid from there. He aims to create poverty-free villages, mandals and ultimately a poverty-free constituency. Officials were instructed to develop and implement action plans for the comprehensive development of Kuppam, aligning with his priorities and decisions.

He categorically told them that there should be no room for rowdyism, violence, ganja and intimidations in the constituency. All politically motivated rowdy-sheets are to be removed forthwith and act tough against those engaging in such activities, he said.



“The officials have worked against their will during the last five years while some of them have cooperated to the psychic happiness of YSRCP leaders. They also created a situation which even prevented me from coming to my constituency and speaking to my people.



Even a murder case was foisted on me. There was no case against me till 2019 and after that several cases were foisted on me. It pained me immensely when the systems were destroyed. Now, a peaceful atmosphere has to prevail in Kuppam again”, Naidu said.

The CM mentioned that several problems posing challenges in the constituency. Drinking water problem has to be solved. Through NTR Sujala Sravanthi drinking water has to be supplied to every home. Plans are to be prepared to expedite completion of pending Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) branch canal works. He advocated for modern agricultural systems and emphasized the importance of dairy, milk, silk, and honey products, he added.

Naidu assured that steps would be taken to attract food processing industries to Kuppam and transform it into an educational hub by establishing private and government institutions. He also emphasised the need for subsidies for farmers and special programmes to enhance youth skills and employment opportunities. He urged every department to develop concrete plans and achieve visible progress in Kuppam within the next few months.



The meeting was attended by District Collector Sumit Kumar, CM Secretary PS Pradyumna, MLC Dr K Srikanth, Anantapur range DIG Shemushi Bajpayee, SP VN Manikanta Chandolu, JC P Srinivasulu and other officials.

