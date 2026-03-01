Kuppam to be made self-sufficient constituency

Tirupati : APSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Siva Sankar Lotheti stated that steps are being taken to transform Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district into an energy self-sufficient area. This follows the vision of the Chief Minister Nara Chandra Babu Naidu. CMD Siva Sankar Lotheti held a video-. conference here on Saturday to review progress on power development works in Kuppam. The CMD noted that Kuppam currently needs about 250 MW of power. Plans are ready to generate this full amount within the constituency using renewable energy sources. Feeder-level solarization work for 141 MW is progressing fast. Rooftop solar systems for SC/ST households will add 4.36 MW. He said tenders are underway for a 50 MW battery storage system. Proposals are also being prepared for rooftop solar on 49,000 more households, generating 40 MW. After completion, Kuppam will produce 250 MW of renewable energy locally. Officials and vendors have been directed to finish all works by the end of this year.

The CMD also instructed priority action on land acquisition for the proposed APTRANSCO substation in Kuppam.