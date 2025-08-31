Kuppam to host aircraft, rocket units

KUPPAM: In a significant step towards industrial expansion and social development in the Kuppam constituency, six Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on Saturday between the state government and a clutch of firms in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The agreements cover diverse areas, ranging from waste management and women entrepreneurship to advanced manufacturing, aerospace, space technology, and food processing.

One of the key MoUs, signed with AGS-ITC, pertains to a 15-year programme aimed at turning waste into wealth. As part of the initiative, door-to-door campaigns and awareness programmes in schools will be conducted to promote sustainable waste management.

To empower women in Kuppam, the government has entered into an agreement with She Leads, which will focus on training women entrepreneurs and helping women’s self-help groups market their products in rural areas. The programme aims to create 10,000 women entrepreneurs in the constituency, offering them training to tap into rural markets.

Toning up the manufacturing sector, Kings Wood Décor Pvt Ltd. signed an MoU to establish a medium density fibreboard (MDF) production unit in Kuppam with an investment of Rs 1,100 crore. The facility is expected to provide direct employment to 2,012 people.

Lifting Kuppam’s industrial profile, Pioneer Clean Amps Ltd. will set up a unit for manufacturing two-seater training aircraft. The plant, with an investment of Rs 150 crore, will produce 70 to 100 training aircraft annually and generate employment for about 250 people.

Giving thrust to the aerospace and space technology sector, Bengaluru-based Ethereal Exploration Guild signed an MoU to set up a facility for producing its medium-lift launch rocket, Razor Crest MK-1. The project, to be implemented in three phases with an investment of Rs 500 crore, is expected to create 500 jobs.

Appetising the food processing sector, Red Berry Food Logistics signed an MoU to establish an agri-tech and food processing hub in Kuppam. The company, with a proposed investment of Rs 300 crore, aims to create livelihood opportunities for 15,000 people. The hub will include mango, guava, and tomato pulping units to support farmers and strengthen the agri value chain.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Naidu said the MoUs mark a significant step in transforming Kuppam into a hub for industry, innovation, and agriculture-based growth. “These projects will not only bring employment but also open new avenues for rural entrepreneurship, women empowerment, and advanced technology,” he remarked.

Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Rama Naidu, MLC Kancharla Srikanth, Collector Sumit Kumar, Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) Project Director Vikas Marmat were among those present.