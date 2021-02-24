Kurnool: 11-day fete to begin on March 4

Kurnool: The authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam are making arrangements for the smooth conduct of Shivaratri Brahmotsavams.



The 11-day Brahmotsavams will be conducted from March 4 to March 14. On Tuesday, District Collector G Veera Pandian along with SP K Fakeerappa and executive officer KS Rama Rao organised coordination meeting on the arrangements of the Brahmotsavams.

Later, the officials inspected the arrangements in the temple town. The Collector after inspecting the arrangements, directed officials to provide all facilities to the devotees without fail.

The Brahmotsavams will be organised following the Covid-19 norms. The officials were told to complete road patching works in ghat sections and also in Srisailam town prior to the commencement of Brahmotsavams. The Collector directed the RTC officials to arrange special buses to Srisailam from various places based on the requirement of pilgrims.

He further told the officials concerned to concentrate on accommodation facility, drinking water, shelters, sanitation, food provisions, queue lines, traffic and other issues.

He ordered that a minimum of 30 lakh laddus should be prepared for distribution to the devotees. The Collector stressed on the need for strict compliance to Covid-19 protocols like maintaining social distance besides sanitising hands at frequent intervals and wearing face masks. These procedures need to be followed during the entire duration of the 11-day Brahmotsavams, Veera Pandiyan said.