Kurnool: 13 persons discharged from Covid Hospital

Kurnool: The District Collector, G Veera Pandiyan said that 13 persons were discharged from Santhi Ram Covid hospital here on Thursday evening. So far 56 persons were discharged who were recovered from the dreaded disease. He said it is a great relief to the district administration that 13 persons were recovered at the time when the number of positive cases is being registered on a large scale.

He said all the discharge persons are in healthy condition. Of the 13 discharged persons four people are from Kurnool town, 2 are from Nandyal, Panyam 1, Banaganapalle 2, Nandikotkur 1, Atmakur 1, Kodumuru 1 and Bellekal Guduru 1. All are Delhi returnees, stated the collector.

He further said that the discharged persons have been given Rs.2,000 and a vehicle was arranged for their transportation. The 13 persons were tested positive on two occasions and based on the reports, they were discharged from the hospital, stated the Collector.