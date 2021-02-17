Kurnool: 83.1% polling in third phase

Kurnool: The third phase of polling to 219 gram panchayats in Kurnool and Adoni divisions passed off peacefully without witnessing any untoward incidents on Wednesday.

Following the successful completion of polling, Collector G Veera Pandiyan accompanied by SPDr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli and Joint Collector Rama Sunder Reddy addressed a media conference at the Collector's conference hall. The Collector said that the third phase of polling to 219 gram panchayats in 14 mandals of Kurnool and Adoni divisions has passed off peacefully. In the third phase, record polling parentage of 83.10 was registered. He lauded the efforts put in by officials for making the polling process a grand success.

The district election authority has said that the voters with great enthusiasm have come to the polling centres early in the morning and cast their valuable votes without any fear. In the first phase of polls in the district, a polling percentage of 82 was recorded and in the second phase 80.76. The highest percentage of 83.10 in the third phase reveals the voters enthusiasm, pointed out Veera Pandiyan.

As many as 4,06,735 voters of the total of 4,89,452 have exercised their franchise. The highest polling percentage was registered in Pattikonda mandal (88.96) and the lowest at Veldurthy (73.67). The Collector profusely thanked the voters and the officials for their support to conduct the polling in a peaceful manner.

SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said that adequate police bandobast was provided at the counting centres. The entire polling process was completed without any untoward incidents.

He cautioned the people not to organise victory rallies as prohibitory orders under Police Act-30 and CrPC Section-144 are in force. Stern action will be taken against the violators, he said.

OPO/Senior auditor officer placed under suspension: District Collector and election authority G Veera Pandiyan has placed the Other Polling Officer (OPO/State Audit department), senior auditor A Suresh under suspension. Suresh was deputed on duty to Malyala polling centre in Nandikotkur constituency to monitor the process. He was reportedly found neglecting his duty.

The Collector on learning about it, immediately issued instructions to officials concerned to serve suspension orders on A Suresh. Following the directions of the Collector, the officials have issued suspension orders, according to an official press release on Wednesday.