Kurnool: Age no bar for corona virus, says Collector G Veera Pandiyan

Kurnool: Sixteen more positive cases were registered on Monday, taking the toll to 174 in the district. All these cases were reported from Kurnool town and Nandyal.

According to a statement released by the district administration on Monday, Kurnool corporation tops with 81 positive cases, followed by 39 in Nandyal municipality, 5 in Atmakur municipality, 3 in Nandikotkur, Dhone and Bethamcherla municipalities one each, to arrive at a figure of 130.

And the other 44 were reported from Kurnool and Nandyal rural areas. The total number of positive cases includes five deaths and four discharges.

On Monday, three covid-19 positive patients who underwent treatment at Santhi Ram Medical College were discharged.

Collector G Veera Pandiyan said that after regular medication and checkups their samples tested negative.

Still 166 positive patients are being treated at the Covid hospitals at Santhi Ram and Vishwa Bharati hospitals, he added.

He said that corona virus was wide-spread across all ages rubbishing the earlier claim that it would affect only aged persons above 60 years.

"Most of the people affected in Kurnool district are aged between three to 80 years. Even the most healthy ones in the age group up to 35 years are also affected by the killer virus. At least, 60 people below 35 years are now undergoing treatment for Covid-19," he points out.

It looks like the corona virus hasn't spared even women in the district. "As many as 38 women tested positive so far and the notion that women would be less affected is just a myth," he adds.

To curb the spread of virus, G Veera Pandian has declared almost all urban areas including Kurnool city, Nandyal town, Kodumur, Atmakur, Adoni, Dhone, Nandikotkur, Banagapapalli, Yammiganur, Bethamcherla, Guduru and Allagadda as containment and buffer zones. In addition to this, 37 rural mandals, out of the total 54 were also declared red zone mandals.

With this 74 per cent of households falling under red zone areas out of total 8.87 lakh households across the district. In other words, 29 lakh people are living under red zones areas against the total 40.53 lakh district population.