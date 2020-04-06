Kurnool: ASP Gowthami Sali hails gesture of Power Grid Corporation

Kurnool: Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gowthami Sali on Sunday flagged off two vehicles carrying essential items to distribute to police who are discharging duties at various places in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the police personnel were always at the service of people and round-the-clock they were on the roads discharging lockdown duties with utmost responsibility. She thanked the Power Grid Corporation of India limited for coming forward to feed the police personnel.

The ASP said despite knowing well that they were at the threat of dreaded virus, the police were discharging duties with utmost responsibility and dedication. Though the families of police personnel are more concerned, she said they were giving top priority for duty.

Gowthami Sali appealed to people to cooperate with the police as they were more concerned about lives of people. She asked the people to stay indoors and follow the lockdown norms strictly and support the government in its drive against corona.

She called upon the voluntary organisations to inspire with the sponsors and join hands and be a part and parcel at the novel cause. Armed Reserve Additional SP Radha Krishna, AR DSP Iliyaz Basha, trainee DSP Bhava Kishore, Mohan Reddy and others were present.