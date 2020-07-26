Kurnool: Bride tests positive for coronavirus

Kurnool: A marriage came to halt after the bride tested positive in Nandikotkur on Sunday. According to information, the parents of a girl, a resident of Nandikotkur have fixed a marriage with a boy of Kurnool.

Both family members have decided to perform the marriage on July 26. But before the couple entered wedlock, they gave blood samples for testing coronavirus and were waiting for the results.

To their shock, the bride tested positive on Sunday. The officials concerned immediately rushed to the residence where the marriage is about to take place and disclosed the matter. The officials have suggested the postponing the marriage besides advising the bride for home quarantine for 14 days.

The officials further stated that the medical team will visit the house and will prescribe medication. With the yielding of positive results, family members, bride and bridegroom have come to the decision to perform marriage after the bride is recovered fully. Recently, a similar incident has taken place at East Godavari, where the marriage was postponed due to groom tested positive for virus.

