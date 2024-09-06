Live
Just In
Kurnool: Burglars steal groundnuts, cash
Yemmiganur (Kurnool district): Burglars broke into a shop and decamped with five bags of groundnuts and Rs 30,000 cash. The incident took place at Agriculture Market in Yemmiganur constituency on Thursday.
According to information, Srinivasulu, resident of Yemmiganur, is doing groundnut business at a shop (Shop no: S-42) in the agriculture market. On Wednesday night, he locked his shop and went home. Burglars gained entry into the shop by breaking shutter locks.
When Srinivasulu went to the shop on Thursday morning, he noticed locks were broken and cash in the almirah was missing. He also came to know that five bags of groundnuts also missing.
He immediately reported the robbery to the police and also informed the market committee secretary.
It should be noticed that five days ago, thieves took away three bags of groundnut in a shop adjacent to Srinivasulu’s shop.