Kurnool: Burglars try to loot Andhra Pragathi bank

Kurnool: The burglars made an attempt to loot Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank (APGB) at Gadivemula village in the early hours of Friday. The incident came to light when the office staff attended duty noticed that a window was dislocated on backside of office building and immediately brought this to the notice of Gadivemula police.

Speaking to media, Gadivemula Sub Inspector Subbarami Reddy said the burglars have gained entry into the bank after removing the window situated on the back side of bank.

Fortunately nothing has gone missing except the computer hard disk in which the footage of the closed circuit (CC) camera would be stored. The burglars tried to decamp with money but in vain. On not finding a single pie, they left the premises with the computer hard disk so that they should not be identified by anyone. The police inspected the scene of offence and checked the missing articles with the bank staff.

Based on bank staff complaint, the police have registered a case.