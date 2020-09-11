Kurnool civic body D K Balaji bans single use plastic items

Kurnool: Municipal Corporation Commissioner D K Balaji has said that they are imposing complete ban on single use plastic items. This decision was taken to save the ecological balance and to transform Kurnool town into pollution-free, said the commissioner in a press release on Friday. If anyone was found using the plastic despite the orders they would be strictly punished, the press note said.



The Commissioner stated that following norms of solid waste management of Gazettee no.2, dated March 3, 2018, administrative charges would be collected. He further said according to Go No 46 of environment and science and technology, plates, covers and glasses made out of plastic were also completely banned. According to the government order, the plastic manufacturing companies would be imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 under first mistake. If they ignore the orders and manufacture the plastic related articles, then the licence of the manufacturing unit would be seized, said D K Balaji.

The shop organisers were warned not to use plastic covers for packing the articles, if used, they would be imposed a penalty of Rs 2,500- Rs 5,000. The citizens would also be fined Rs 250 to Rs 500, if they throw the plastic in drains or on the roads. Single use plastic was very harazadous to the nature. He ordered the consumers to replace the plastic with cotton, paper and jute bags.

He called upon the people to cooperate with the officials of corporation in transforming Kurnool to plastic-free. The commissioner said the shop organisers have to pay user charges every month under commercial sanitasation. The shop organisers would be held responsible if wastage was detected in front of his shop and they would be fined accordingly, stated the Commissioner.