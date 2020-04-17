Kurnool Collector G Veera Pandiyan makes mask-wearing mandatory

Kurnool: With more positive cases reported in Kurnool, the District Collector has come up with some stern measures.



As many as 115 positive cases were registered till Wednesday as per the information provided by the district administration.

Two deaths and one discharge include the total number of positive cases reported in the district.

With the alarming rise in positive cases, Collector G Veera Pandiyan has passed stern orders that people should come on roads only with masks and it is mandatory.

He also stated that spitting on the roads is strictly banned and violators will be severely punished. The Collector, in a statement on Thursday, stated that more positive cases are being registered from Kurnool city.

A person at KM hospital in the city died due to the killer virus. The virus has spread to another person also. In view of this, the patients who visited the hospital on various grounds between March 20 and April 11 might have affected with the virus.

He appealed to all the persons to disclose their details through SMS to mobile number 8333988955.

Government will conduct free medical tests and detecting the symptoms in time would help in getting medication and speedy recovery.

The doctors after conducting necessary tests and based on the report, would suggest medication. Meanwhile, he asked those people to maintain 'social distance' at their homes, until the tests proved negative.