Kurnool: Collector Koteshwara Rao asks staff to extend quality service to people

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao instructed the village and ward secretariat staff to be available for people come up with grievances from far off places and extend quality service to them.

He along with Nandyal Sub- Collector of Chahat Bajpai made a surprise visit at the Secretariats 1 & 2 of Govenda Palle in Sirivella manal on Saturday.

He inspected the staff attendance register, movement register, welfare schemes calendar and the posters of government schemes.

The collector after noticing the beneficiaries' names of Jagananna Vidya Deevana, Vasathi Deevana, Jagananna Chedodu and YSR Vahana Mitra list displayed on the notice board, has ordered the secretary M lakshmi to cross check the list and display the correct one.

He said the staff should present in the office in the morning to receive public grievances. After receiving the grievances, the staff needs to make field visits in the noon and later report to the office in the evening.

The women police are ordered to instill awareness about Disha App to the rural people. He also enquired about the vaccination given to the people above the age of 45 years.

He also asked the ANMs to compulsorily vaccinate the pregnant woman and motivate them to take the vaccine.

Later he also visited Sirivella Mandal Tahsildar office and inspected the records and directed the staff to construct a compound wall to the office.

Sirivella mandal Tahsildar R Madhav, incharge Extension Officer, Panchayat Raj Department (EO, PRD) Salman Raj