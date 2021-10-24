Kurnool: Congress demands suspension of GO no 217 on fishermen rights

Kurnool: District Congress Committee (DCC) president Ahmed Ali Khan came down heavily on the ruling YSR Congress government for doing great injustice to the fishermen communities by introducing a Government Order (GO) no 217 regarding open auction of fish tanks.

He demanded the government to immediately suspend the GO and restore fishing rights on tanks, canals, reservoirs to fishermen societies. Speaking to The Hans India on Saturday, Ahmed Ali Khan said that since decades, the fishermen were earning livelihood depending upon fishing.

But the YSR Congress government with willful intention was trying to bring a GO no.217 secretly which will harm the livelihood of fishermen. He demanded the government to immediately withdraw the GO and urged it to extend the financial aid of Rs 10,000 aid given during prohibition time when they are told not to enter the sea or to all the fishermen across the state.

Presently, the financial aid is being implemented to fishermen in the coastal region, stated Ahmed Ali Khan. He asked the government to set up a fish market at every mandal, insurance facilities and residential school education to the children of fishermen community.

He said that all these demands are also being taken to the notice of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.