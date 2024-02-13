Live
Kurnool Congress President K. Baburao urges to complete Booth committees
The District Congress Committee President K. Baburao has requested to expedite the completion of booth committees.
The District Congress Committee President K. Baburao has requested to expedite the completion of booth committees. This was announced by Baburao during a meeting with Congress party leaders from Kurnool district at the district Congress party office on Tuesday.
He emphasized the importance of completing the booth committees at the constituency level, and assigned individual members to each booth to expedite the process. Baburao urged the concerned individuals, including coordinators, nomination committee members, Mandal Congress Presidents, and local Congress leaders to complete the task promptly.
