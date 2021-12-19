Kurnool: Cops bust 2 gangs, recover Rs 30 lakh loot

Kurnool: Central Crime Station (CCS) personnel arrested seven persons belonging to two gangs of thieves involved in house break-ins and burglaries and recovered stolen property worth Rs 30 lakh on Saturday.

District SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy produced the accused before the media on Saturday. Addressing media personnel the SP said the accused from the two gangs were involved in 27 cases of thefts under various police stations across the district. They were identified as Chapalli Thambi, Challa Babu, Bojugu Karenna alias Chinna Kothula Karenna alias Karri, Mallapu Rajesh, Mallapu Ashok alias Cheviti, Bojugu Nagsh and Medivemula Ayyanna.

The seven accused were arrested by the CCS and Ulindakonda police. The police recovered 600 gram golden jewellery, 1.8 kg silver ornaments, a car, four two-wheelers, Rs 70,000 cash, an iron rod and an cutter used to break open doors and windows. The SP further said the main accused in the case, Pasupuleti Anand, is absconding and teams were formed to nab him.

Sudheer Kumar Reddy appealed to the people to be cautious while dealing with strange persons. He also urged the members of public to inform police in case of suspicious strangers found moving in their respective neighbourhoods.

Inspectors P Seshaiah, B Srinivasa Reddy, N Krishnaiah, Srinath Reddy, SIs Sarath Kumar Reddy, Prema, Ramaiah, head constables and others were present.