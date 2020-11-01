Kurnool: Cops foil student leaders bid to intercept FM Buggana Rajendranath Reddy's convoy

Kurnool: Tension prevailed at the Collectorate complex here on Saturday when the leaders of various student organisations intercepted the convoy of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

However, the police deployed at the spot foiled the attempts of the leaders and took several leaders into custody and shifted them to IV-Town police station. Prior to taking into custody, there was heated argument broke out between the police and student leaders.

For an hour, the leaders along with the students pursuing Teachers Training Certificate (TTC) course staged a sit-in protest on the road and raised slogans against the government to release the arrested leaders.

The leaders and the students pursuing Teachers Training Certificate (TTC) course under management quota in District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) demanded the government to do justice to them by conducting exams with the regular students. The leaders also demanded to suspend the Government Order (GO) No 30 which was introduced by the then Telugu Desam government.

MLA M A Hafeez Khan tried to convince the leaders that the GO was not introduced by the present government. The leaders demanded Buggana Rajendranath Reddy to give assurance to revoke the GO. Before giving reply on the GO by the Finance Minister, the police cleared the way by forcibly arresting the students' leaders.

All India Student Federation (AISF) state secretary Golla Ranganna speaking to media said the government was gearing up to conduct the exams to DIET students enrolled on regular basis. If it is done, then around 27,000 TTC students from across the state, who complete the course for the year 2018-2020, would meet with great injustice and their future would be in stake, stated Ranganna.

The state secretary demanded the government to suspend the GO No 30 introduced by the earlier government and allow them to appear for exams along with the regular students. If the government did not heed the plight of students then they would be forced to lay siege Assembly, warned Golla Ranganna. In the evening, the police released the arrested leaders.