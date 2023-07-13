Kurnool: Debt-ridden woman farmer commits suicide

Orvakal (Kurnool): A 50-year-old debt-ridden woman farmer committed suicide by hanging to a tree in Uppalapadu village in Orvakal mandal on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Dastagiramma. According to information, the deceased and her husband Dastagiriah were residents of Uppalapadu village. They had 6 acres of farmland in the village.



The couple used to earn livelihood depending upon the crops. For three consecutive years, they incurred huge losses due to crop damage and not getting remunerative price to their yield. To cultivate the crops, the couple reportedly borrowed money on huge interest after mortgaging their land. It is said that the couple have incurred a loss of nearly Rs 60 lakh. Unable to clear the debt, Dastagiramma went to her agriculture land in the early hours and committed suicide by hanging to a tree.

Dastagiraiah, unaware of the incident, woke up in the morning and went to the field to work. He was shocked to see his wife body hanging to the tree. He immediately informed other family members and police as well. The Orvakal police after reaching the spot shifted the body to Kurnool government general hospital for conducting post-mortem. Sub Inspector Mallikarjuna said a case has been filed based on the statement given by her husband.