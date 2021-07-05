Kurnool: Draw inspiration from Alluri Sitarama Raju, Collector tells youth

Kurnool: The 124th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju was grandly celebrated by the officials of district administration and law and order departments on Sunday. District Collector G Veera Pandian paid rich floral tributes to the portrait of Alluri at the Collectorate while Superintendent of Police Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli at the District Police Office (DPO).

Addressing the gathering, Pandian said that Alluri was born to tribal parents Venkatarama Raju and Surayana Narayanamma on July 4, 1897 in Pandrangi (Padnabham) village.

He revolted against the British rulers and relentlessly fought for the tribal rights and for Indian freedom movement. For two years, the British rulers could not wink their eyes due to the fear of Alluri.

At last, during his freedom struggle, he had to sacrifice his life at a tender age of 27 years. Alluri is also well known as Manyam Veerudu and Aggi Pidugu for his dauntless fight against the Britishers. Alluri Sitarama Raju has left an indelible mark in the Indian history. Every one of us needs to be inspired by his sacrifices and follow his footsteps, said the collector. Prior to addressing the occasion, the collector along with joint collector M K V Srinivasulu, DRO Pullaiah and others have paid floral tributes to the great freedom fighter. Similarly, the police personnel have also observed the birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju at the District Police Office (DPO). Following the directions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, the Armed Reserved Additional SP M K Radha Krishna and other staff have paid floral tributes to the portrait of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Radha Krishna said that Alluri has sacrificed his life in the struggle for freedom of India. Alluri has made every Indian feel very proud. Every one of us has to be inspired by his lifestyle, said Radha Krishna. Reserve Inspector V S Ramana, Reserve Sub-Inspectors, special party staff and women police participated in the celebrations.

AR Additional SP Radha Krishna paying tributes to the portrait of Alluri Sitarama Raju at the district police office in Kurnool on Sunday







