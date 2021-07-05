Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool: Draw inspiration from Alluri Sitarama Raju, Collector tells youth

District Collector G Veera Pandian along with Joint Collector M V K Srinivasulu paying floral tributes to Alluri Sitarama Raju to mark his 124th birth anniversary at the Collectorate in Kurnool on Sunday
x

District Collector G Veera Pandian along with Joint Collector M V K Srinivasulu paying floral tributes to Alluri Sitarama Raju to mark his 124th birth anniversary at the Collectorate in Kurnool on Sunday

Highlights

  • Veera Pandian says Sitarama Raju revolted against the British rulers and relentlessly fought for the tribal rights and for Indian freedom movement
  • Armed Reserved Police Additional SP M K Radha Krishna says Alluri made every Indian feel very proud

Kurnool: The 124th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju was grandly celebrated by the officials of district administration and law and order departments on Sunday. District Collector G Veera Pandian paid rich floral tributes to the portrait of Alluri at the Collectorate while Superintendent of Police Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli at the District Police Office (DPO).

Addressing the gathering, Pandian said that Alluri was born to tribal parents Venkatarama Raju and Surayana Narayanamma on July 4, 1897 in Pandrangi (Padnabham) village.

He revolted against the British rulers and relentlessly fought for the tribal rights and for Indian freedom movement. For two years, the British rulers could not wink their eyes due to the fear of Alluri.

At last, during his freedom struggle, he had to sacrifice his life at a tender age of 27 years. Alluri is also well known as Manyam Veerudu and Aggi Pidugu for his dauntless fight against the Britishers. Alluri Sitarama Raju has left an indelible mark in the Indian history. Every one of us needs to be inspired by his sacrifices and follow his footsteps, said the collector. Prior to addressing the occasion, the collector along with joint collector M K V Srinivasulu, DRO Pullaiah and others have paid floral tributes to the great freedom fighter. Similarly, the police personnel have also observed the birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju at the District Police Office (DPO). Following the directions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, the Armed Reserved Additional SP M K Radha Krishna and other staff have paid floral tributes to the portrait of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Radha Krishna said that Alluri has sacrificed his life in the struggle for freedom of India. Alluri has made every Indian feel very proud. Every one of us has to be inspired by his lifestyle, said Radha Krishna. Reserve Inspector V S Ramana, Reserve Sub-Inspectors, special party staff and women police participated in the celebrations.

AR Additional SP Radha Krishna paying tributes to the portrait of Alluri Sitarama Raju at the district police office in Kurnool on Sunday



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X