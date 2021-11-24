Kurnool: Encroachments, narrow roads cause regular traffic jams

Kurnool: The motorists and commuters are facing huge problems due to regular traffic jams in Kurnool city. The traffic jams are taking place due to encroachments of footpaths and non-widening of roads to accommodate the ever increasing number of vehicles.



According to information, on an average 30,000 autos are plying on city roads. Apart from autos, motor bikes, buses, tractors and others are also plying. Four to five years ago, to sort out the traffic snarls, the police and municipal departments have proposed a plan but no initiatives were taken till date.

Almost all footpaths and some parts of the roads in the city have been encroached. Hand-pulled carts, mini hotels and others have been set up near the agriculture market yard, as a result of which huge traffic jams are taking place. The market yard centre is seen busy all the time with transporting vehicles, bullock carts entering into the market and the RTC buses entering and exiting all the time. The footpath from Regional Eye Hospital and up to medical college was also encroached.

Permanent shops have been constructed on the footpaths near the Government General Hospital. Most of the roads were also occupied by the autos creating problems to the motorists and walkers. The footpaths on either sides of the road from the old control room to old bus stands were totally occupied by shops. The road from the TDP office to Rythu Bazaar was also occupied by mini shops and small and petty vendors.

During morning and evening time it becomes highly impossible to cross the road. Even from Anand Theatre to Bellary Chowrasta, the footpaths have been encroached with shops, hand pulling carts, fruit juice shops and mobile canteens. At some places the vegetables, fruits and electronic gadgets were also sold on the roads. With the encroaching of footpaths and roads the motorists and commuters were facing huge problems. The officials concerned are urged to clear off the encroachments and make a clear passage to the motorists and commuters.

DSP (Traffic) Mahaboob Basha told The Hans India that every day 30,000 autos are plying on the city roads. The roads were not widened in accordance with the ever increasing number of autos. Most of the footpaths were set up with mini shops and some parts of roads were also occupied by the push carts. More than 1,000 cart-pullers earn their livelihood carrying out the business.

He further said that around 6.5 lakh people, 1.35 lakh vehicles and 400 RTC busses were moving every day. Though the department is facing a staff crunch, it is effectively handling the traffic congestion in the city. The department has started digitalisation of autos. So far 10,000 have been digitized. He said that to curtail the traffic woes, there should be alternate roads to reach the destinations.