Kurnool: Excel in your chosen field, youth told

Kurnool: District collector G Veera Pandian called upon the youth to exhibit their skills in the chosen field and show their talent to the world.



He addressed a programme organised to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, which is celebrated as National Youth Day, at the collectorate here on Tuesday.

The 158th birth anniversary of Vivekananda was celebrated across the district. Collector Veera Pandiyan, Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and others participated in the programme held at Sunaina Auditorium at the collectorate.

In his speech, Pandian said percentage of youth among population was higher in India compared to many countries in the world. Indians were succeeded in various fields across the world and even in the powerful country like US, our compatriots were holding top positions in administration and other fields.

He urged the current generation to take inspiration from the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and contribute their best for the development of the society. "You have to decide what you want to become in your life. With a determination, you have to strive hard and reach the desired destination. The state government is implementing several schemes for the youths. You make use of them," he said.

Panyam MLA Rambhupal Reddy said the youth should remember the exhortations of Vivekananda and follow in his foot steps. He noted that Swamy Vivekananda had spread the message of India's greatness across the globe and was a role model for current generation.

Later, the collector and the MLA presented certificates to the participants of various competitions organised as part of district youth festival. Joint collector Syed Khaza Mohiuddin, PV Ramana, social activists Yaganteshwarappa, Rajasekhar, youth, students and others participated in the event.

Earlier, the MLA, Joint Collector and others garlanded the photo of Swami Vivekananda and paid rich floral tributes.