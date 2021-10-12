Kurnool : Farmers seek action on spurious seed traders, manufacturers

Kurnool: Demanding stern action on the spurious cotton seed traders and manufacturers, the farmers of Gudur mandal on Monday staged a protest in front of the Collector's complex.

Addressing the protest, farmers Rami Reddy, Jayarami Reddy and Srinivasulu said that they have raised cotton crop after purchasing seeds from the reputed Kaveri and Juveda seed companies in Gudur mandal. The plants have grown to a good height but did not bear flowers or fruits despite three months. Each farmer has invested a minimum of Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 per acre. Most farmers have raised the crop to an extent of 10-15 acres. Almost all farmers have purchased the branded company seeds to grow the crop. The farmers said that they have borrowed loans on huge interest to sow the cotton crop.

The farmers further said that in the last two consecutive years, they have suffered huge losses from the crops due to pandemic situation. The debts borrowed from the moneylenders were still pending. The farmers said that they could clear the loans if they get good crop produce and sold at a remunerative price in the market. But the cotton crop has spoiled the dreams of growers, stated the farmers.

The farmers urged the government to save them from taking extreme steps. They also demanded to take stern steps on the seed manufacturers and the traders as well. If the government did not respond to the demands, the farmers threatened to intensify the protests across the district. After the protest, the farmers submitted a representation to District Collector P Koteshwara Rao at the grievance cell.

Farmers Srinivasa Reddy, Chinna Thippanna, Ali Saheb, Srinivasulu and farmers of Gudipadu, Munagala, Malkapuram, Kodumur, Penchikalapadu and other villages in Gudur mandal participated in the protest.