Kurnool: Finally, Dalits allowed entry into Ramalingeswara Swamy temple

Kurnool, Kurnool News, Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh News: Nandyal Sub-Collector Chahat Bajpai said everyone irrespective of caste and creed can have the darshan of god and goddess and can offer prayers in the temple. All are equal before the god and there should not be any discrimination between castes, said Chahat Bajpai.

She visited Ponnapuram village in Nandyal division on Sunday. For a long time, the upper caste people have restricted the entry of Dalits into Ramalingeswara Swamy temple. On learning about the issue, she visited the village and spoke to village elders.

She said that everyone was born equal, no one is high and no one is low. "Restricting Dalit's entry into the temple is against the law and is a crime. The villagers should live in peace and harmony. Everyone is unique in their own way and profession," said the sub collector. She further said that the villagers, including all castes, should celebrate any occasion including festivals in brotherhood.

"It is the responsibility of the ward councillor to ensure all are treated equal and get equal share of their rights. Prior to celebrating any village occasion, the villagers need to conduct a grama sabha and discuss the things.

No scope should be given to any untoward incidents that take place during the occasion," said Chahat Bajpai. With the intervention of the sub-collector, the Dalits entered Ramalingeswara Swamy temple and offered prayers. The Dalits profusely thanked the sub collector Chahat Bajpai for taking initiative in this regard. captions: Nandyal Sub-Collector Chahat Bajpai interacting with the residents of Ponnapuram village about the entry of Dalits into the temple on Sunday.